Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.44.

Get Upstart alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UPST

Upstart Stock Performance

Shares of Upstart stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $24.03. The stock had a trading volume of 962,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,874,755. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average of $30.33. Upstart has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $72.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.95.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. Upstart had a negative net margin of 46.76% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $140.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.28 million. Equities analysts expect that Upstart will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $44,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 361,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,086,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $44,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 361,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,086,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $63,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,124.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,105 shares of company stock worth $726,415 over the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Upstart by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after buying an additional 840,668 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 65.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,652,000 after purchasing an additional 758,669 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 710,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,449,000 after purchasing an additional 416,513 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Upstart by 39.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,444,000 after buying an additional 407,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.