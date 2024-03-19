Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.13 and last traded at C$4.08. Approximately 111,964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 345,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.99.
Separately, Cormark upgraded Valeura Energy from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.
In other news, Director Timothy Marchant sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.94, for a total transaction of C$30,870.00. 18.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
