Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.13 and last traded at C$4.08. Approximately 111,964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 345,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cormark upgraded Valeura Energy from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Valeura Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Valeura Energy

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.90, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of C$423.53 million, a PE ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.27.

In other news, Director Timothy Marchant sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.94, for a total transaction of C$30,870.00. 18.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

