Valneva (VALN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 20th. Analysts expect Valneva to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Valneva Stock Performance

Shares of Valneva stock opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $537.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.23. Valneva has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $17.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of Valneva

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Valneva during the first quarter valued at $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Valneva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Valneva during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 18.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Valneva Company Profile



Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

Featured Stories

