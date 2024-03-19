VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 80.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,436 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systelligence LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 608,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 116,037 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 62.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 80.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 13,743 shares during the period.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.25.

About VanEck Floating Rate ETF

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

