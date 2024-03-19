Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Sets New 12-Month High at $203.10

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $203.10 and last traded at $203.03, with a volume of 36391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.28.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.94.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth $472,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

