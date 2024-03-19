Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Worth Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Worth Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 3.6% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,285,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $342.41. 403,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $329.86 and a 200 day moving average of $303.42. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $235.81 and a 12-month high of $346.51.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.