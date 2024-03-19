Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 6.9% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $38,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $918,324,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 878.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544,151 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 107,898.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,120,000 after acquiring an additional 895,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,262,000.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $341.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $329.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $235.81 and a one year high of $346.51.

About Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

