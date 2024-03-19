Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VHT opened at $265.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.35. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $271.01.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

