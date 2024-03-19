Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VO traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.88. 517,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,599. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $246.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.