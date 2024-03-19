Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.28. The company had a trading volume of 244,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,476. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $47.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.82.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1453 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

