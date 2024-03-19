Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,759,927 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 3,358,245 shares.The stock last traded at $57.94 and had previously closed at $57.88.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.16 and its 200-day moving average is $57.91.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1927 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
