Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stake Increased by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 4.6% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $25,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after purchasing an additional 196,151,351 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,101,000 after purchasing an additional 36,544 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 847,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,618,000 after purchasing an additional 21,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,481,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VBK opened at $251.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.34. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.63 and a 1 year high of $262.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

