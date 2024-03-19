Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,464,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $184.83. 105,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,244. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.45 and its 200 day moving average is $169.67. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.94 and a fifty-two week high of $187.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

