Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Shira Ridge Wealth Management

Shira Ridge Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $718,554,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,029 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.50 on Tuesday, hitting $474.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,278,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,194,621. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $456.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $426.60. The stock has a market cap of $379.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $357.72 and a 52-week high of $476.30.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.