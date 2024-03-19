Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the February 14th total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,154,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.16. 3,883,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,884,812. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.55 and a 200 day moving average of $71.42.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

