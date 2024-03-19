Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Northstar Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Northstar Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,467 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 9.1% of Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $41,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $255.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.73 and its 200 day moving average is $230.52. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $193.65 and a 1 year high of $257.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

