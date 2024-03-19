Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,057 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $761,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $394,858,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,044,000 after buying an additional 2,324,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,375,000 after buying an additional 1,690,253 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.09. The company had a trading volume of 507,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,021. The company has a market cap of $111.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.39 and its 200 day moving average is $145.78.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

