Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.5% of Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $158.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.78. The stock has a market cap of $111.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $159.99.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

