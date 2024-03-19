Vertcoin (VTC) Price Hits $0.0467 on Top Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 19th. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $15,211.78 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,581.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $361.68 or 0.00577930 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.06 or 0.00124735 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009687 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00044102 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.41 or 0.00206788 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00048549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.58 or 0.00115976 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,970,072 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

