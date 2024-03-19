VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Lifted to Action List Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Free Report) from a buy rating to an action list buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$12.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$7.50.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FORA. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC upgraded shares of VerticalScope from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$8.25 to C$9.25 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday.

FORA opened at C$7.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$137.01 million, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of -0.53. VerticalScope has a 1-year low of C$2.64 and a 1-year high of C$8.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, programmatic advertising, and custom content solutions; and e-commerce solutions.

