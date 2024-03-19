VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target Raised to C$9.00 at Eight Capital

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Eight Capital from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cormark cut their target price on VerticalScope from C$8.25 to C$7.60 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on VerticalScope from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised VerticalScope from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.
VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, programmatic advertising, and custom content solutions; and e-commerce solutions.
