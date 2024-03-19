Videndum (LON:VID) Sets New 1-Year Low at $262.50

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 262.50 ($3.34) and last traded at GBX 272 ($3.46), with a volume of 70832 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280 ($3.56).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital lowered Videndum to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.
Videndum Trading Down 2.9 %
About Videndum
Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Media Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.
