Videndum (LON:VID) Sets New 1-Year Low at $262.50

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 262.50 ($3.34) and last traded at GBX 272 ($3.46), with a volume of 70832 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280 ($3.56).

Separately, Shore Capital lowered Videndum to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £256.22 million, a P/E ratio of 792.14 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 326.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 349.65.

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Media Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

