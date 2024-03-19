Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Trading Down 4.8%

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.13 and last traded at $10.17. Approximately 331,251 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,129,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on VIR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Down 7.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 713.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.92%. The business’s revenue was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vir Biotechnology

In related news, Director George A. Scangos sold 17,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $206,461.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,321.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Phillip Pang sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $34,007.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,312.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George A. Scangos sold 17,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $206,461.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,321.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,117 shares of company stock valued at $748,647 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,297,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,709,000 after buying an additional 1,096,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,830,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,410,000 after purchasing an additional 311,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,790,000 after purchasing an additional 88,135 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,353,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,277.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,958,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

