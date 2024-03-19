Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Trading Down 0.1%

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.60 and last traded at $60.78. 2,160,541 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 21,060,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Stifel Europe boosted their target price on Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Walmart Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.54. The firm has a market cap of $490.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.38%.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $21,020,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 652,044,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,729,056,822.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $29,195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 653,067,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,132,597,369.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 652,044,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,868,819 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,793,228. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $3,674,652,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $568,419,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 15,371.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,511,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $553,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,530 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,279,324 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,935,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,002 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

