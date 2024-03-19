Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $114.30 and last traded at $114.17. 2,878,685 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 12,573,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.23.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.83. The stock has a market cap of $211.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.