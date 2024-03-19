Wanchain (WAN) Achieves Market Cap of $57.17 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $57.17 million and $22.08 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000446 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.13 or 0.00091148 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00010601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00017991 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00017563 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003927 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00008973 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,679,657 coins and its circulating supply is 197,680,719 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

