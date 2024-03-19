Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,691 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 224,129,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,178,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422,073 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $779,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,651 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 600.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $63.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.85. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $67.67. The company has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,743,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.26 per share, for a total transaction of $105,040,652.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,715,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,686,314,349.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.