Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $635,274,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after buying an additional 7,157,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,480,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,742,325,000 after buying an additional 2,974,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,008,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $332,581,000 after buying an additional 2,185,793 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE opened at $169.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $185.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.11 and a 200-day moving average of $126.42. General Electric has a 52-week low of $89.41 and a 52-week high of $175.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price target on General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.54.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

