Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,370,000 after buying an additional 52,576 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,339,234,000 after buying an additional 156,608 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after buying an additional 17,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.0% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $351.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $353.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read More

