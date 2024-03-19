Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,747 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.3% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $88,598,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,022,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,900,874,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,445,211,000 after buying an additional 910,009 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $865.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $856.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $884.55 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $251.30 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $713.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $550.46. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 74.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

