Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 12,000 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 4,423.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Price Performance

Shares of PMX stock opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $8.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

