Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 170 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,753 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $113.85 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $115.19. The stock has a market cap of $208.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.28, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.83.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.23.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

