Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 62,438 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 82.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,442 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 62,438 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 20.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,309 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 10,757 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,455,828 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,839,000 after buying an additional 20,691 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 13.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 114,762 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 35.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 12,667 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Capitol Federal Financial

In related news, Director Morris J. Huey II acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rick C. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,511.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Morris J. Huey II acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 22,389 shares of company stock valued at $127,707. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Read Our Latest Report on Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $82.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.45 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a negative net margin of 34.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -36.17%.

About Capitol Federal Financial

(Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.