Wealth Management Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wealth Management Partners LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,201,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,534,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,611 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,872,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,129,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019,727 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,161,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,927,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,817,055,000 after acquiring an additional 348,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

NYSE PFE opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $42.22. The company has a market capitalization of $157.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

