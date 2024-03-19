Wealth Management Partners LLC Grows Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Sysco by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 60,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its position in Sysco by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 77,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

Sysco Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE SYY opened at $80.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.72 and its 200 day moving average is $72.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The stock has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

