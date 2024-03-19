Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $7.47 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 191,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 4.2% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after buying an additional 28,991,285 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,686 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,443,000. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 68.4% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,909,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,425 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $50,473,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.83. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $41.53.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

