Wealth Management Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Wealth Management Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 54.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 10,441 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,292,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EXI opened at $136.05 on Tuesday. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a one year low of $106.39 and a one year high of $137.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.96.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

