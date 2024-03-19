Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.50 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.
WB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Weibo from $13.60 to $9.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Weibo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,266,000 after buying an additional 38,749 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Weibo by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,075,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,675,000 after buying an additional 2,047,135 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. GTS Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Weibo by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 38,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 21,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Weibo by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 597,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after buying an additional 134,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
