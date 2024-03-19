Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:WDI)

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1435 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE WDI opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $14.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.36.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Western Asset Diversified Income Fund news, Director Nisha Kumar purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $127,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $127,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund
