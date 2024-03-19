Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:WDI)

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1435 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

NYSE WDI opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $14.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.36.

In other Western Asset Diversified Income Fund news, Director Nisha Kumar purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $127,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $127,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 26.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 153,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 31,933 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $339,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

