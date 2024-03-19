Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EMD)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0845 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

EMD opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.82. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMD. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 821.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

