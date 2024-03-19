Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Price Performance
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust stock opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.56.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
