Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Price Performance

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust stock opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 29,747 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 461,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,813,000 after buying an additional 22,726 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 14,677 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Featured Articles

