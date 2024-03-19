Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MHF opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.35. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $6.76.

Get Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 9.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 680.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 29,426 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 81.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 14,008 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 10.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. 27.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.