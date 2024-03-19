Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 14.000-14.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 13.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.9 billion-$16.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.2 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Whirlpool from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.17.

Whirlpool Price Performance

WHR opened at $105.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.32. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $160.62.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

Institutional Trading of Whirlpool

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 13.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

