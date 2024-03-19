Whitener Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,215 Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 8,355.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,227.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 75.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of VNO opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.95. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $32.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $441.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $7,767,395.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,306,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,595,368.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on VNO. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $23.67.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

