Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,008 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,008 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,149,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,594,000 after buying an additional 124,687 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.27.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

