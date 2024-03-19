Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,420 Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,725 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Lithium were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 48.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen downgraded Piedmont Lithium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Piedmont Lithium presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

PLL opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.79. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $65.72.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mineral exploration company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.61). The firm had revenue of ($7.31) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

