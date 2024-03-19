Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 7.30 Per Share

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Wickes Group’s previous dividend of $3.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Wickes Group Price Performance
WIX opened at GBX 150.10 ($1.91) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £375.87 million, a PE ratio of 1,890.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 152.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 141.70. Wickes Group has a 1 year low of GBX 116.39 ($1.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 163.30 ($2.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
Wickes Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wickes Group
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Going Long Nvidia Still Makes Sense: Here’s Why
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 4 Stocks to Buy Before the Fed Cuts Interest Rates
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- SoFi Presents Another Entry Opportunity for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Wickes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wickes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.