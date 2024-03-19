William Marsh Rice University Sells 691,272 Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

William Marsh Rice University lessened its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,341,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691,272 shares during the period. Triple Flag Precious Metals accounts for about 16.3% of William Marsh Rice University’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. William Marsh Rice University owned approximately 0.67% of Triple Flag Precious Metals worth $17,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFPM. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,296,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,355,000 after acquiring an additional 113,767 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $7,219,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $549,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 75,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $16.25 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals stock opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.29. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.97.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $51.74 million during the quarter. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 17.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

(Free Report)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.