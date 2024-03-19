Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.60

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.60 and last traded at $37.51, with a volume of 370353 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.27.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

Institutional Trading of Williams Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 23,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 26,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

