Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $120,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 96.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,460 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $83.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.42. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $60.92 and a 52 week high of $84.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

